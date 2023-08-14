fbpx
Cardinals place LHP Steven Matz (lat) on 15-day IL

The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-hander Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a left lat strain.

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Matz, 32, most recently pitched on Saturday, when he earned a victory against the Kansas City Royals after allowing two runs on four hits in six innings. Matz has won his last four decisions.

In 25 appearances (17 starts) this season, Matz is 4-7 with a 3.86 ERA. He is in his second season with the Cardinals after spending time with the New York Mets (2015-20) and Toronto Blue Jays (2021).

–Field Level Media

