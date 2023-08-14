Cardinals C Willson Contreras (hip) exits game vs. A’s

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras exited Monday night’s game against the visiting Oakland Athletics due to right hip tightness.

Contreras singled in the bottom of the third and was later thrown out trying to get back to second to complete an inning-ending double play. He was then replaced by Andrew Knizner to start the fourth.

Before exiting, Contreras went 1-for-1 with the single and a walk.

Contreras, 31, entered Monday batting .259 with 13 homers and 49 RBIs. He is in his first season with St. Louis after spending the past seven with the Chicago Cubs.

–Field Level Media