St. Louis Cardinals add Austin Romine to roster

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals purchased the contract of veteran catcher Austin Romine and optioned catcher Ivan Herrera to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Romine, 33, has played in parts of 11 major league seasons, seeing time in three games earlier this season with the Los Angeles Angels. He was batting .291 at Memphis with a home run and eight RBIs in 16 games.

Romine was released by the Angels on May 31 and signed to a minor league deal by the Cardinals last month.

In 436 career games with the New York Yankees (2011, 2013-2019), Detroit Tigers (2020), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Angels, he is batting .238 with 28 home runs and 157 RBIs.

Herrera, 22, made his major league debut with the Cardinals in May and was batting .111 with one RBI over 11 games.

–Field Level Media