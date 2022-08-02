Arizona Cardinals activate wide receiver Marquise Brown

Credit: Antranik Tavitian/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver Marquise Brown off the non-football injury list on Tuesday.

Brown was nursing a hamstring injury he sustained while running routes away from the team facility.

The 25-year-old Brown was traded from the Baltimore Ravens along with a third-round pick to the Cardinals on April 28 in exchange for the 23rd overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown was the Ravens’ first-round selection in the 2019 draft, and he played three seasons with quarterback Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. He posted his first 1,000-yard season in 2021 when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (all starts).

He has 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in 46 career games (41 starts) with the Ravens.

–Field Level Media