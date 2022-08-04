Arizona Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals activated tight end Maxx Williams from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday.

Williams, 28, landed on the PUP list on July 22. He has been recovering from a torn right ACL suffered last October.

He had 16 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown in five games last season. He signed a one-year, $1,272,500 contract in the offseason.

Williams has 102 receptions for 994 yards and six scores in 72 career games with the Baltimore Ravens (2015-18) and Cardinals.

–Field Level Media