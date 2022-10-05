Cardinals activate RHP Jordan Hicks from injured list

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals activated right-hander Jordan Hicks from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Pittsburgh.

Hicks missed 18 games with right arm fatigue. He is 3-6 with a 4.92 ERA in 34 games (eight starts) and has 63 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals also recalled left-hander Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 5.46 ERA) from Triple-A Memphis to make the start against the Pirates.

In corresponding moves, right-hander Dakota Hudson and left-hander JoJo Romero were optioned to Memphis.

The Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies for a best-of-three National League wild-card series beginning on Friday.

–Field Level Media