Cardinals activate DE J.J. Watt ahead of playoff clash with Rams

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt watch the action from the sideline against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona RepublicNfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals

J.J. Watt will be eligible to play Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in their NFC wild-card playoff game.

The Cardinals moved Watt from injured reserve to its active roster Monday afternoon. The Cardinals released defensive back Breon Borders on Sunday to make room on the roster for Watt.

Watt, 32, hasn’t played for the Cardinals since Oct. 24. Days later, Watt underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum, bicep, rotator cuff and separated shoulder.

The Cardinals placed the three-time Defensive Player of the Year on injured reserve on Nov. 6. Watt returned to practice last week.

In seven games for the Cardinals this season, Watt tallied 16 tackles, 10 QB hits, one sack, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. With Watt in the lineup, the Cardinals were 7-0 and allowed just 16.3 points per game.

Should Watt enter Monday night’s game, it will be the 11th playoff game he has featured in across 11 seasons in the NFL.

The Cardinals beat the Rams with Watt in the lineup in Week 4, taking a 37-20 victory in Los Angeles. Arizona then lost at home to the Rams in Week 14 without Watt, 30-23.

Monday night’s game is the final contest of the wild-card round.

