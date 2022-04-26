Capitals star Alex Ovechkin game-time decision vs. Islanders

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals superstar captain Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision against the visiting New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Ovechkin didn’t participate in Tuesday’s morning skate and remains day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body injury that forced him out in the third period of Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Capitals have clinched a playoff spot, but they are fighting for a better seed.

The Capitals (44-23-12, 100 points) are one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division. In the wild-card race, they are three points behind the Boston Bruins for the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Washington has three games remaining: a home-and-away series with the Islanders on Tuesday and Thursday and the finale on Friday at the New York Rangers.

The injury occurred on a breakaway two minutes into the third period against the Maple Leafs. Ovechkin lost his footing after tripping over Toronto goalie Erik Kallgren’s stick. Ovechkin went shoulder-first into the boards and left the game.

Ovechkin, who has 50 goals this season, has missed two games in 2021-22, both due to COVID-19 in February.

The 36-year-old is currently 21 goals behind Gordie Howe (801) for second all-time. Wayne Gretzky (894) is the all-time leader.

–Field Level Media