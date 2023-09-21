Canadiens D Chris Wideman (back) out indefinitely

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman was ruled out indefinitely Thursday with a back injury.

Wideman, 33, is preparing for his seventh NHL season after recording six points (all assists) with 81 penalty minutes in 46 games for the Canadiens last season. In his first season, in Montreal in 2021-22, he had a career-best 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 64 games.

Since making his debut in 2015-16 with the Ottawa Senators, Wideman has recorded 78 points (20 goals, 58 assists) in 291 games with 252 penalty minutes. He has spent time with the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, in addition to stretches with the Senators and Canadiens.

