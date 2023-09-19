NFL insider sheds light on Cam Akers’ situation with Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay’s reputation

For the second consecutive season, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is on the trade block just weeks after opening the season as the starter. Unlike 2022, though, it appears he’s played list last snap for head coach Sean McVay.

The 5-foot-11 running back has experienced a lot of ups and downs in the NFL. Selected with the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Akers accounted for 748 rushing scrimmage yards and averaged 4.3 yards per carry as a rookie. Poised to be the featured back in 2021, he suffered a torn Achilles during training in the summer.

Cam Akers stats (career): 1,443 rushing yards, 4 yards per carry, 10 rushing touchdowns, 27 receptions, 250 receiving yards on 35 targets in 30 games

He made a historically-fast recovery from the Achilles tear, returning to the field less than six months after suffering what had originally been viewed as a season-ending injury, In the Rams’ Super Bowl victory, Akers had 35 scrimmage yards.

Projected to be the Rams’ starting running back in 2022, Akers only received three touches in the season-opener. He averaged 12 touches per game in the next four weeks, then was inactive for the next two games as the Rams shopped him around the league.

Cam Akers contract: $1.964 million cap hit in 2023, 2024 restricted free agent

When a trade didn’t materialize, Los Angeles kept him on the roster and thrust him back into a featured role. In his final six weeks, Akers averaged 4.9 yards per carry and 85.3 rushing yards per game with six rushing touchdowns. It set the stage for what many believed would be a breakout season in 2023.

What happened to Cam Akers?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Viewed as the Rams’ starting running back entering Week 1, Akers instead opened behind Kyren Williams. Once Los Angeles put the game away and needed to chew clock, it gave Akers more opportunities. He finished with 22 carries and a rushing touchdown but managed to product just 29 rushing yards (1.32 ypc).

Hours before Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, it was reported that Akers would be a healthy scratch for the Rams. He was put back on the trade block and Los Angeles is in active trade talks to get him off the roster.

According to Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan, Akers originally had disagreements with the Rams’ coaching staff last season over his role. Specifically, there were issues with how former running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples, who is no longer with the team, wanted to deploy Akers. Once the trade rumors stopped and Samples was gone, Akers reportedly felt better about his situation.

However, the decision to move on from Akers in 2023 appears to be McVay’s call. In addition to the lack of production in Week 1, it appears poor practice habits might also play a part.

“McVay, who is known in coaching circles as being down on players who do not perform well in regular-season practices, clearly made the decision to bench Akers, and when he’s down on the player, it’s rarely a well-kept secret around the NFL.” Adam Caplan on Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and running back Cam Akers

Unlike last season, Los Angeles isn’t willing to give Akers another chance. McVay told reporters on Monday that if a trade doesn’t materialize, Akers will still not have new opportunities with the Rams moving forward.