Cal uses 4th-down stops to hold off UNLV

Jack Plummer threw for 278 yards and California’s defense stopped visiting UNLV on three fourth-down conversion attempts in Golden Bear territory in the second half in a 20-14 victory Saturday in Berkeley, Calif.

Plummer, a transfer from Purdue, completed 28 of 39 pass attempts with one touchdown and one interception.

UNLV’s final failed attempt on fourth down occurred at the California 8 with 2:46 remaining. Doug Brumfield’s pass fell incomplete intended for Kyle Williams.

The Rebels (1-1) started their last possession at their own 44 with 1:06 left, but Brumfield was sacked twice and he threw an interception on a long desperation pass to end the game.

Brumfield finished with 206 yards passing with a touchdown and interception while completing 18 of 33 pass attempts.

California (2-0) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter scoring two touchdowns, both by Jaydn Ott on a 2-yard run and 12-yard reception from a pass by Plummer.

UNLV was outgained 268-109 in total yards in the first half and the Rebels trailed 17-7 at halftime. California finished with 370 total yards while UNLV amassed 309.

After Brumfield’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Williams on the first play of the second quarter, California capped the scoring in the opening half on Dario Longhetto’s 21-yard field goal.

The Golden Bears increased their lead to 20-7 with 8:21 left in the third quarter on Longhetto’s 30-yard field goal.

UNLV answered on its next possession going 75 yards on four plays for a score. Brumfield completed a 33-yard pass to Williams and Aidan Robbins capped the drive with a 31-yard touchdown run with 7:04 left in the third quarter.

Robbins had 84 yards on 14 carries.

The Rebels were successful on an onside kick attempt following the touchdown, but failed to take advantage of the recovery turning the ball over on downs at the California 39.

UNLV’s next possession also stalled on fourth down at the Golden Bear 45.

California was in position for another field-goal attempt by Longhetto from 43 yards with 8:06 left but the attempt was wide right. Longhetto made a career-high seven consecutive field-goal attempts before that miss.

