Cal scores 31 unanswered points to topple Idaho

Backup running back Isaiah Ifanse rushed for a game-high 137 yards, Sam Jackson V threw two touchdown passes and California scored the game’s final 31 points to rally for a 31-17 victory over previously unbeaten Idaho on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif.

Subbing for injured Jaydn Ott, Ifanse handled 22 of Cal’s 43 rushes that produced 256 yards. Ifanse’s 137-yard total was 29 more than Idaho amassed as a team.

The Vandals (2-1), an FCS team, shocked the Golden Bears with 17 points in the game’s first 20:52, starting with a 25-yard field goal by Ricardo Chavez on the game’s first possession.

Idaho followed that with a pair of touchdown runs at the end of long drives. Anthony Woods dashed home from 19 yards out to cap an 80-yard drive late in the first period, and quarterback Gevani McCoy crashed over the goal line from 2 yards out to finish off a 53-yard drive with 9:08 remaining in the first half.

But Cal (2-1) dominated the rest of the game, getting back within 17-14 by halftime on Jackson touchdown passes of 20 yards to Jeremiah Hunter and 36 yards to Trond Grizzell with 1:25 left in the half.

Jackson gave the Golden Bears the lead for good with a 27-yard scoring scamper with 11:03 left in the third quarter. And when Ifanse bulled in from a yard out with 2:53 left in the period, all of the sudden the hosts were up 28-17.

Michael Luckhurst’s 39-yard field goal with 10:37 remaining in the game completed the day’s scoring.

Jackson finished 12-for-23 passing for 108 yards with no interceptions. Hunter was his top receiver with five catches for 48 yards.

Ashton Stredick added 77 yards on 11 carries to Cal’s rushing total.

McCoy threw for 279 yards on 28-for-46 passing with one interception. Hayden Hatten hauled in eight balls for 80 yards.

The Vandals outgained the hosts 387-370 but hurt themselves with three turnovers. Cal played error-free ball.

