WATCH: Indiana Fever crowd pumped for Caitlin Clark in her regular-season home debut

Caitlin Clark made her WNBA regular-season debut with the Indiana Fever on the road Tuesday evening against the Connecticut Sun.

It brought mixed results from the record-setting former Iowa star and No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark scored 20 points in defeat. But she also turned the ball over a whopping 10 times as Indiana fell to the Sun by the score of 92-71.

Taking on another tough opponent in that of the New York Liberty in her regular-season home debut Thursday night, Clark has a difficult task ahead of her.

That did not stop Fever fans inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse from absolutely rocking it during pre-game introductions. Just check out the scene.

Caitlin Clark gets introduced to the #IndianaFever home crowd. It sounds like a playoff game in here. If it’s not sold out at Gainbridge, it’s close. pic.twitter.com/al1ofp7h2M — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 16, 2024

Talk about a new normal in women’s basketball and the WNBA in particular. After all, Clark’s debut on Tuesday drew record television ratings. In fact, it blew the roof off the NHL Playoffs.

Whether this excitement is sustainable remains to be seen. What we do know is that Clark has joined in with the two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces and their star players in creating an electric vibe around the league right now.

Interest is at an all-time high. The personalities we see from some of the best WNBA players add another layer to this.

As for Clark, she opened the scoring for Indiana against the reigning WNBA runner-ups.

Caitlin Clark has the first bucket on our new court in @GainbridgeFH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DtWYKbknNv — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 16, 2024

