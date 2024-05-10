Indiana Fever coach says Caitlin Clark needs to break her habits in the WNBA

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark has yet to play her first regular season game in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. But she has played two exhibition games, giving us a preview of what the former Iowa superstar has to offer.

Clark’s first two preseason games allowed her to showcase her trademark limitless range, but she’s also had some questionable shots.

Caitlin Clark’s head coach preaches better shot selection

Speaking about Clark, Fever head coach Christie Sides mentioned how Clark needs to break her habits now that she’s in the WNBA.

When she gets off the ball and she hits somebody in the high post, she has a habit of hanging out and dancing. That’s what she’s done. It’s these habits that we’ve gotta break.” Caitlin Clark’s head coach Christie Sides

But that’s not all. Sides also had more criticism for Clark’s game, in which she needs to be more careful with her shot selection to help get her teammates involved too.

“I think she’s used to some shots that she’s taken in the last few years that are just those deep shots. She’s gonna get open looks. She’s gotta figure out—I gave her a rule the other day. She’s got 0.5 seconds to make a decision.” Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides on Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark finished last night with 12/8/6 shooting 4/12 from the field and 2/9 from 3. While not her most efficient shooting night, she played an effective floor game.



Christie Sides spoke about her shot selection and habits they’re trying to get her to break from college. pic.twitter.com/VWqFEsvNyw — Natalie Esquire 🇯🇲 (@natfluential) May 10, 2024

Clark’s first regular season game tips off Tuesday, May 14, against the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

