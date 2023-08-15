fbpx
Published August 15, 2023

C Jorge Alfaro signs minor league deal with Marlins

Sep 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) shows emotion against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Catcher Jorge Alfaro is returning to the Miami Marlins, signing a minor league deal Tuesday to come back to his former club.

Alfaro, 30, has played for both the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox this season, batting a combined .146 with one home run and four RBIs in 18 games. He was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Aug. 1 and became a free agent on Aug. 5.

With the Marlins in 2019, Alfaro had his best season with a career-high 18 home runs and 57 RBIs, while batting .262 in 130 games.

In eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2016-18), Marlins (2019-21), San Diego Padres (2022), Rockies and Red Sox, Alfaro is a .253 hitter with 48 home runs and 198 RBIs in 496 games.

–Field Level Media

