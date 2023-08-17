C.J. Stroud to start again at QB for Texans

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud will start the Houston Texans’ preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in April, started the preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Aug. 10 with disappointing results. He was 2-for-4 passing with an interception, a 15-yard sack and a 13.3 passer rating in the 20-9 Houston win.

Davis Mills, who started last season for the Texans, was 9-for-12 for 99 yards and a touchdown. Veteran Case Keenum threw for 79 yards and a touchdown on 9-for-14 passing.

“All our players will play,” first-year coach DeMeco Ryans said. “All our players will see time in the game, and that’s how we’ll go about it. C.J. will go out first, again as he did last week, and we’ll judge the game as it goes along.”

In 2022, Stroud, 21, finished third in the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,688 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games for Ohio State.

