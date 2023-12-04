Butler riding high off OT win, takes aim at Buffalo

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

After outlasting Texas Tech in overtime in a high-scoring Big East-Big 12 Battle contest last week, Butler continues a five-game homestand Tuesday night when it welcomes Buffalo to Indianapolis.

Jahmyl Telfort scored 26 points, and DJ Davis added 25 to lead the Bulldogs (6-2) past Texas Tech, 103-95. Butler hit a season-high 12 3-pointers en route to its first 100-point outburst since a 2017 win over then-No. 1 Villanova.

“That was a high, high-level college basketball game, especially for November 30,” Butler coach Thad Matta said. “Fortunately, we were able to get out with the win. We got down six or seven points there in the second half, but our guys showed a lot of resiliency. They never wavered in the huddles.”

Telfort matched the season-high point total by a Bulldog, which included hitting a go-ahead triple with 30 seconds left in regulation before Pop Isaacs’ shot forced overtime.

The Northeastern transfer’s 15.4 points per game are second on the team, trailing only Pierre Brooks (16.9). Brooks added 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting against the Red Raiders.

Posh Alexander posted Butler’s first triple-double since 2016 with 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds (tying his career-high).

Buffalo (1-7) heads to historic Hinkle Fieldhouse for its first-ever matchup with Butler following an 80-65 Saturday loss to local rival St. Bonaventure.

The Bulls have played a difficult schedule, including three NCAA tournament teams from a season ago in Fairleigh Dickinson, Louisiana and Iona, as well as ranked James Madison.

“I knew there would be a period of growth we’d need to go through, because we have a lot of younger guys that are going to have to find their way with these older guys,” Bulls coach George Halcovage III said. “We’re going to have to just keep growing together, and have a growth mindset. And I think our guys are doing a great job at that.”

Sy Chatman posted his second double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Bonnies. He has scored double figures in every game and ranks ninth in the Mid-American Conference with 15.8 points per game.

–Field Level Media