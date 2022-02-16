Bulls’ Zach LaVine medically cleared to return

Feb 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives around Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell (0) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been cleared to participate in the All-Star festivities this weekend in Cleveland.

LaVine’s visit with a knee specialist this week in Los Angeles went well, coach Billy Donovan said prior to the Bulls’ home game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

“I think right now the doctors feel totally fine with him resuming playing,” Donovan said. “I think Zach felt very, very good about the meeting, felt like it went really well just based on some of the interventions, some of the things they did during his visit with the doctor.”

LaVine, 26, is scheduled to participate in the 3-point contest on Saturday night. His involvement in the NBA All-Star Game the following day likely will come with a minutes restriction, Donovan said.

LaVine originally injured his knee during the first quarter of a 138-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 14. The Bulls said that an MRI revealed no significant structural damage and LaVine returned to the lineup on Jan. 24 after missing five games.

Wednesday’s contest marks the third straight game that LaVine has missed.

LaVine is averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 47 starts this season.

He is averaging 19.6 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists in 458 career games (371 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Bulls. He was selected by the Timberwolves with the 13th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft.

–Field Level Media