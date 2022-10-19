Bulls without ‘100 percent’ healthy Zach LaVine vs. Heat

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Bulls guard Zach LaVine will not play in the opener on Wednesday night, leaving Chicago without its starting backcourt against the host Miami Heat.

LaVine said he is out only to manage the risk of re-injury given past issues with his left knee. He worked out Tuesday and has no pain or soreness.

But LaVine said he could also sit out Friday’s game with the Washington Wizards to debut at home Saturday when the Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Saying he is “100 percent,” LaVine is resting despite playing in more than half of the team’s exhibition games. The absence is part of a maintenance plan to keep LaVine healthy this season, coach Billy Donovan indicated.

Starting point guard Lonzo Ball (knee), who missed the second half of last season, is also out after his second knee surgery and Alex Caruso (calf) is questionable.

A two-time All-Star, LaVine signed a five-year, $215 million extension in July in his first foray into free agency. He had his left knee scoped after playing through soreness in February and March.

LaVine was named an All-Star for the second successive season as he averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 67 games in 2021-22. He also shot 47.6 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from 3-point range while playing in the final season of a four-year, $78 million deal.

–Field Level Media