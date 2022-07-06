Bulls officially sign Andre Drummond, re-sign Derrick Jones Jr.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls officially signed veteran center Andre Drummond and re-signed athletic forward Derrick Jones Jr. on Wednesday.

The Bulls did not disclose terms of the deals, although both moves previously were reported as two-year, $6.6 million contracts with a player option in year two. ESPN originally reported Drummond’s contract terms, while The Athletic reported the terms of Jones’ pact.

After opening the 2021-22 season with the 76ers, Drummond was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons in the February deal that sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old veteran averaged 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in a combined 73 games (36 starts) for Philadelphia and Brooklyn last season. In 718 career NBA games (630 starts), the two-time All-Star is averaging 13.8 points and 13.3 rebounds.

He led the NBA in rebounding four times in a five-season span from 2015-16 to 2019-20.

Jones, 25, played in 51 games (eight starts) in his first season with Chicago in 2021-22 and averaged 5.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 17.6 minutes per game.

Undrafted in 2016 out of UNLV, Jones has career averages of 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 280 games (97 starts) with the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago.

–Field Level Media