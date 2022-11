Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was fined $15,000 on Friday for making an obscene gesture on the court.

The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter of Wednesday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bulls lost 115-111.

Vucevic, 32, is in his 12th NBA season and third with the Bulls. He is averaging 16.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 13 games (all starts). His rebound average is third in the NBA this season.

