Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins could be bombarded by 2 inches of snow per hour at gametime

The Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game on Saturday night is a major matchup for the AFC East title and playoff positioning. However, the result is expected to be heavily affected by mother nature instead more so than the talents of star players like Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

Bills vs Dolphins is one of the top games on the NFL Week 15 schedule. The teams are two of the best in the conference and feature a couple of squads in the top 10 of our NFL offense rankings. A victory could secure a playoff spot for Buffalo and put a stranglehold on the AFC East lead with just a few weeks left in the season.

For the Dolphins, the matchup is a must-win if they hope to win the division title, and a three-game losing skid after a five-week span when they were one of the hottest teams in the league. However, it seems that Pro Bowl talents like Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Tyreek Hill may not have the biggest impacts on the game, and instead it’ll be snow.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Week 15 clash could see blizzard-like conditions

Snow in the northeast is nothing new, but in 2022 it has had a notable effect on the Buffalo Bills season. In November, a blizzard forced the Bills vs. Browns game out of Buffalo and to Detroit. Well, another powerful storm is already dumping snow on Western New York and could create some tough conditions for the athletes in tonight’s game.

On Saturday morning, The Buffalo News reported that the area of the state that includes High Mark Stadium will be hit with heavy snow and could see “snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour.”

While the storm isn’t expected to be quiet as strong as the one last month, the outlet does recommend that folks traveling to and from the game on Saturday night should have emergency supplies in their vehicles.

The Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on NFL Network.