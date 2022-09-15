Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) misses practice

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not practice on Thursday due to a calf injury.

Evans was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday, three days after recording five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers (1-0) are nursing several injuries at the position, with Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) remaining out of practice on Thursday. Fellow wideouts Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) were listed as limited on Thursday.

Star quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice after taking a rest day on Wednesday.

Left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) missed practice on Thursday, while running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) and cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) were listed as limited.

–Field Level Media