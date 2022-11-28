Bucs RT Tristan Wirfs dodges major injury, could return by Christmas

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs avoided major injury and could be back on the field by Christmas, NFL Network and FOX reported on Monday.

Wirfs left the stadium in a walking boot to protect his injured left ankle, and tests cleared the massive right tackle of any concern of a knee injury, NFL Network reported.

Early projections for his return are 3-4 weeks, per reports.

The Buccaneers (5-6) play the Saints (4-8), 49ers (7-4) and Bengals (7-4) before a Christmas night game at Arizona (4-8).

Tampa Bay has survived a rash of injuries to the offensive line that began in training camp with center Ryan Jensen (knee).

Teammates feared a significant injury when Wirfs was helped to his locker by trainers following a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Wirfs logged 68 snaps — 99 percent of the team total — against Cleveland.

–Field Level Media