Buccaneers place center Ryan Jensen on IR, re-sign safety Logan Ryan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen on injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury.

The team filled his spot on the 53-man roster by re-signing veteran safety Logan Ryan, released earlier this week.

Jensen, 31, sustained a significant injury to his left knee during a training camp practice on July 29. Details have been limited, but there is a chance he could return late in the season.

Jensen has started all 65 regular season games and six postseason contests since signing with Tampa Bay prior to the 2018 season. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection has played 100 games (90 starts) for the Bucs and Baltimore Ravens (2014-17), who drafted him in the sixth round in 2013.

Robert Hainsey, a third-round pick in 2021, injured an ankle in the third preseason game but is expected to start at center when Tampa Bay opens the season at Dallas on Sept. 11.

Ryan, 31, registered 117 tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack in 15 starts with the New York Giants in 2021.

Ryan has 705 tackles, 18 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and 13 sacks in 140 career games (115 starts) with the New England Patriots (2013-16), Tennessee Titans (2017-19) and Giants.

Tampa Bay also signed cornerback Anthony Chesley to the practice squad and reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., who was waived last week.

