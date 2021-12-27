Bucs LB Shaq Barrett (knee) out final 2 games

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) after the throw during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will not play the final two regular-season games for Tampa Bay after tests confirmed he has a sprained MCL and ACL.

Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the diagnosis to reporters on Monday and said the team is hopeful Barrett can return for the playoffs.

The 29-year-old Barrett, who went undrafted out of Colorado State, recorded his 10th sack of the season before getting hurt in Sunday’s 32-6 win over the host Carolina Panthers. He’s just the fourth player in Bucs’ history with multiple double-digit sack seasons, joining Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp and Simeon Rice.

Along with Barrett, the Bucs are currently without running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Mike Evans and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul back in their bid for another Super Bowl title. Leading WR Chris Godwin is also done for the season with a torn ACL.

–Field Level Media