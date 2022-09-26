Bucs in talks with NFL on hurricane plan, could move game

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday the team is in talks with the league about the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian and its potential effects on their Week 4 game.

Ian is currently a Category 1 storm that is approaching Cuba. It’s expected to make landfall near Tampa sometime Thursday morning and the Bucs are slated to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

“Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later on today about what we’re going to do,” Bowles said.

He added the Bucs are talking about changing practice locations. Tampa mayor Jane Castor on Monday announced mandatory evacuations for some parts of the city already.

Bowles also addressed comments made by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers that he saw something on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the Bucs’ failed two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers told Fox Sports afterward that he passed on what he saw to Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

“But sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home,” Rodgers said Sunday. “I saw something. I just passed on the information.”

The Bucs were called for delay of game ahead of their first conversion attempt and then Tom Brady misfired on the second attempt from the 7, giving the Packers the 14-12 win.

Bowles said a meeting is taking place Monday with the team operations staff. He was asked if Rodgers was able to glean some sort of advantage from the Jumbotron.

“I don’t know. I’ll have to see it and talk to the people first,” Bowles said.

