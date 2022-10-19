Buccaneers designate tackle Josh Wells to return from IR

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers designated offensive tackle Josh Wells to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Wells, 31, appeared in two games (one start) this season before being placed on injured reserve on Sept 21. The move was made three days after he stepped in for Donovan Smith and sustained a calf injury in Tampa Bay’s 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Wells has played in 86 career games (18 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buccaneers.

Also on Wednesday, the Buccaneers signed tight end David Wells to their practice squad.

He has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19), New England Patriots (2020-21), Atlanta Falcons (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2021) prior to signing with the Titans this past training camp.

–Field Level Media