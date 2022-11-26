Bucs backs: Giovani Bernard in, Leonard Fournette out

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers activated Giovani Bernard on Saturday and ruled fellow running back Leonard Fournette out for Sunday’s game at Cleveland.

Tampa Bay designated Bernard to return to practice on Monday. He had been on injured reserve since Sept. 21 after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2.

Bernard, who turned 31 on Tuesday, had one kickoff return for 14 yards through the first two games this season. He played 11 snaps, all on special teams.

He has rushed for 3,755 yards and 22 touchdowns and caught 365 passes for 2,990 yards and 14 scores in 129 NFL games (30 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2013-20) and Tampa Bay.

Rookie running back Rachaad White will make his second straight start when the Buccaneers (5-5) visit the Browns (3-7), with Fournette missing his first game of the season.

Fournette sustained a hip pointer in the second half of the Nov. 13 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, but did not make enough progress during Tampa Bay’s bye week to get on the field this weekend.

Fournette, 27, has rushed for 462 yards and three scores in 10 games this season, his third campaign with the Bucs and sixth in the NFL.

White, 23, carried 22 times for a season-high 105 yards against the Seahawks. He has 357 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in 10 games.

–Field Level Media