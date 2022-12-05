Bucs activate safety Logan Ryan ahead of ‘MNF’ game

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated safety Logan Ryan off injured reserve ahead of their key NFC South game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Ryan returned to practice Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Bucs waived safety Nolan Turner.

Ryan was placed on IR on Oct. 18, 16 days after he sustained a fractured foot in Tampa Bay’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan, 31, has recorded nine tackles, one interception and a forced fumble in four games (two starts) this season, his first with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs also elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the practice squad to the active roster for the game. It marks the third elevation of the season for both players.

Tampa Bay safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) are doubtful for the game. So is cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad).

The lengthy injury report on Saturday also listed a half dozen players as questionable: tight end Cameron Brate (illness), wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), guard Luke Goedeke (foot), running back Leonard Fournette (hip), nose tackle Vita Vea (foot) and defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot).

–Field Level Media