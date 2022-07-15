Bucks win Seed Weeks finale, rise in NBA 2K League standings

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks Gaming moved up to third seed in the NBA 2K League’s Western Conference playoffs after winning on Friday and seeing Lakers Gaming lose on the final night of 5v5 Seed Weeks.

The Bucks began the evening in fifth place, but they routed Magic Gaming 84-61 before the Lakers fell 71-70 to Knicks Gaming. As a result, the Bucks will open the postseason against the Western Conference winner of The Ticket, the league’s play-in tournament.

The Lakers dropped to fourth place, with idle Jazz Gaming getting bumped down to fifth place. Those two teams will face off in a first-round playoff matchup.

In Seed Weeks, the NBA 2K League teams are fighting to clinch automatic playoff spots, which go to the top five teams in each conference. The squads that miss that target are headed for The Ticket tournament, where the winners will earn the last postseason berth in each conference.

Mason “Johhny” Bracken scored 34 points for the Bucks, who got a triple-double from Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd (12 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists). The Magic’s Wesley “Gen” McNair posted a game-high 35 points.

The Knicks prevailed behind 25 points from Ethan “Radiant” White. Reginald “Regg” Nash put up 23 points for the Lakers.

In other Friday action, Wizards District Gaming got past Raptors Uprising GC 71-67, Pistons GT pounded Heat Check Gaming 87-63, Mavs Gaming edged Hawks Talon GC 72-68, Pacers Gaming walloped Hornets Venom GT 75-55, and Celtics Crossover Gaming crushed Blazer5 Gaming 102-82.

The 5v5 playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 24-27 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings, with games played and points:

x-clinched playoff berth, z-clinched playoff berth and first-round bye

EASTERN CONFERENCE

z-1. 76ers GC, 25, 17

x-2. Wizards District Gaming, 20, 16

x-3. Gen.G Tigers, 19, 12

x-4. Knicks Gaming, 20, 10

x-5. Heat Check Gaming, 22, 9

6. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 16, 8

7. NetsGC, 16, 7

8. Hawks Talon GC, 16, 6

9. Raptors Uprising GC, 16, 6

10. Magic Gaming, 15, 5

11. Grizz Gaming, 17, 5

12. Hornets Venom GT, 14, 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

z-1. T-Wolves Gaming, 22, 20

z-2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 19, 14

x-3. Bucks Gaming, 19, 11

x-3. Lakers Gaming, 22, 11

x-4. Jazz Gaming, 17, 10

6. Kings Guard Gaming, 17, 9

7. Mavs Gaming, 20, 8

8. DUX Infinitos, 16, 7

9. Pacers Gaming, 16, 6

10. Pistons GT, 16, 6

11. Cavs Legion GC, 15, 5

12. Blazer5 Gaming, 15, 2

