The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed forward Jordan Nwora to a two-year, $6.2 million deal, his agents said Sunday.

Nwora, 24, averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 62 games (13 starts) in his second NBA season in 2021-22.

The Bucks drafted Nwora in the second round (45th overall) out of Louisville in 2020.

Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of Priority Sports confirmed the contract details with ESPN.

