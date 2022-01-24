Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski pondering future

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski is pondering whether to continue his playing career or to retire for a second time.

The Tampa Bay tight end said he will see how he feels in a few weeks before deciding whether or not to play for the Buccaneers in 2022.

Gronkowski said his decision will not be reliant on the one quarterback Tom Brady faces. Brady also is considering retirement.

“I’m really going to basically do what’s best for myself in terms of the football world,” Gronkowski said Monday, one day after the Buccaneers ended their season with a 30-27 postseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams. “It’s going to be a decision based upon of where I’m at in a couple weeks.”

Gronkowski, 32, retired once before, walking away from the New England Patriots following the 2018 season. He returned in 2020 after Brady left the Patriots as a free agent and signed with the Buccaneers.

This season, Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He had four catches for 85 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Rams

Overall, Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time Super Bowl champion. He won three titles during nine seasons with New England (2018-20) and the other during his first season with Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski has 621 career receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in 143 regular-season games. In 22 postseason games, Gronkowski has 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 scores.

