Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Jensen leaves practice on golf cart

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was carted off the practice field with a knee injury at training camp on Thursday morning.

The 2021 Pro Bowl selection slammed his helmet in frustration and was surrounded by teammates after suffering an injury to his right leg.

Head coach Todd Bowles said the 31-year-old veteran will undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Jensen was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season after starting all 17 games for the Bucs. He has not missed a start since the 2016 season.

He has competed in 100 regular season games (90 starts) and seven playoff games (six starts) with the Baltimore Ravens (2014-17) and Buccaneers. Baltimore drafted him in the sixth round in 2013 and he won a Super Bowl championship with Tampa Bay.

