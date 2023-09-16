Browns WR Amari Cooper (groin) questionable vs. Steelers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper aggravated his groin during Saturday’s practice and is questionable to play in Monday’s game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Aggravated his groin,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We brought him inside. We’ll evaluate him over the next 48 hours.”

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and rookie defensive tackle Siaki Ika (foot) also are questionable to play versus the Steelers.

Cooper, 29, recorded three catches for 37 yards in Cleveland’s 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 17 starts during his first season with the Browns in 2022.

Cooper has 598 receptions for 8,273 yards and 55 touchdowns in 126 games (119 starts) with the then-Oakland Raiders (2015-18), Dallas Cowboys (2018-21) and Browns.

–Field Level Media