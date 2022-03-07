Browns slap franchise tag on TE David Njoku

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) blows a kiss to fans following the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns placed the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku on Monday.

Njoku, 25, will earn around $10.9 million in 2022 unless the two sides are able to reach a long-term deal.

Njoku caught 36 passes for 475 yards with a team-high four receiving touchdowns in 16 games (11 starts) last season. He has 15 career TDs in 65 games (36 starts) for the Browns since being taken No. 29 overall in the 2017 draft.

The Browns have a decision to make on fellow TE Austin Hooper, who carries a $13.2 million cap hit in 2022.

–Field Level Media