Browns’ odds plummet with Nick Chubb out for season

The significant knee injury suffered by Browns running back Nick Chubb on Monday night sent Cleveland’s playoff odds falling.

Chubb was carted off the field in the second quarter, and coach Kevin Stefanski said after the team’s 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that the star running back was expected to miss the rest of the season.

The sports books reacted to the news Tuesday.

DraftKings moved the Browns from -230 to make the playoffs to -145. The chances of winning the AFC North went from +200 to +330, and to win the AFC championship from +900 to +1200.

Odds of winning Super Bowl LVIII moved from +1800 to +2200.

At BetMGM, the odds of the Browns winning the division lengthened from +220 to +360 and from +1800 to +3000 for the Super Bowl.

Chubb rushed up the middle for a gain of 5 yards with 14:14 left in the second quarter and was in the process of being tackled by Pittsburgh linebacker Cole Holcomb when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick dropped his shoulder and ran directly into Chubb’s left knee.

The hit by Fitzpatrick caused Chubb’s leg to bend, and Chubb sat up and grabbed his knee and could be heard yelling in anguish through the field microphones.

Chubb, 27, rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries before exiting. He has 170 yards on 28 carries this season.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past four seasons, including a career-high 1,525 last season. Chubb had 996 yards as a rookie in 2018 before beginning his streak of 1,000-yard seasons.

–Field Level Media