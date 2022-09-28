Browns’ Myles Garrett could play Sunday, despite crash

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, despite sustaining injuries in a car crash on Monday.

The defensive end sprained a shoulder, strained his biceps and got other bumps and bruises in the one-car accident when his 2021 Porsche went off the road and flipped multiple times before coming to a rest.

Garrett missed practice Wednesday and stayed home to rest, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that he expected him back with the team on Thursday.

“Very, very grateful that he’s OK,” Stefanski said of his pass rusher.

NFL Network reported Tuesday that Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and over-corrected, causing the car to flip.

The Browns said Monday the accident occurred after Garrett, 26, left the practice facility.

Details of the crash are under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was a female passenger in the vehicle and that both occupants were wearing seatbelts, and there was no suspicion that Garrett was under the influence of alcohol nor drugs. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is in his sixth season with the Browns. He has recorded 61.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 71 games (69 starts).

–Field Level Media