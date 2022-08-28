fbpx
Published August 28, 2022

Cleveland Browns lose defensive end Chris Odom, USFL star, to torn ACL

Cleveland Browns linebacker Chris Odom (61) is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.Brownsjl 22
Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom sustained a season-ending ACL injury in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Sunday.

The Browns signed Odom on Aug. 5 following an outstanding season with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.

He was the 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year with 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four blocked kicks.

Odom, 27, previously played in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2017) and Washington (2019). He registered 16 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games.

–Field Level Media

