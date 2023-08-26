Browns’ Jakeem Grant carted off field vs. Chiefs

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant was carted off the field with a knee injury following the opening kickoff of Saturday’s preseason game against the host Kansas City Chiefs.

Per reports, Grant’s right leg was placed in an air cast prior to his departure from the field. He immediately was ruled out for the remainder of the game by the Browns.

Grant, 30, had worked his way back to action after sustaining a ruptured Achilles last summer.

He has 100 catches for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns in 81 career games with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. He also averages 24.5 yards per kick return and 10.3 yards per punt return in his career.

