Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ruled out vs. Falcons

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Garrett, 26, sustained shoulder and biceps injuries among other bumps and bruises following a car accident on Monday.

A two-time All-Pro, Garrett has three sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble in three games this season for the Browns (2-1).

Garrett has recorded 210 tackles, 61.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 71 games (69 starts) since being selected by the Browns with the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Also on Saturday, the Browns signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster and elevated defensive tackle Roderick Perry II and defensive end Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.

Forristall, 24, has yet to record a reception while playing in three career games with the Browns.

Perry, 24, was undrafted out of Illinois. He has yet to play in an NFL game.

Weaver, 24, has recorded one tackle in one career NFL game.

