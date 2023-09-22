Browns coach: RB Kareem Hunt will play Sunday

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Newly re-signed running back Kareem Hunt will see action Sunday for the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans.

“Kareem’s going to play. He’s ready to play,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday.

How much he plays remains to be determined as the Browns adjust to the loss of four-time 1,000-yard rusher Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury.

Hunt, 28, signed a reported one-year deal worth up to $4 million on Wednesday to rejoin Cleveland, where he played the previous four seasons.

Hunt has rushed for 4,025 yards and 31 touchdowns and caught 211 passes for 1,806 yards and 17 TDs in 76 games (36 starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs (2017-18) and Browns.

Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards as a Chiefs rookie in 2017, earning a Pro Bowl selection and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Kansas City drafted the Ohio native in the third round out of Toledo.

While Hunt’s role is unclear, Stefanski said multiple times this week that Jerome Ford will be the featured back for the Browns (1-1) on Sunday against the visiting Titans (1-1).

–Field Level Media