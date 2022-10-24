Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has missed the last two games and his availability for the Week 8 contest against rival Cincinnati is in jeopardy.

The Browns (2-5) host the Bengals (4-3) on “Monday Night Football” next week.

Ward, 25, sustained a concussion while making a tackle in the fourth quarter of the Oct. 9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ward has 21 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery for a touchdown in five games this season.

He has 207 tackles, 11 picks and four fumble recoveries in 57 games (56 starts) since being selected by the Browns with the fourth overall pick in 2018.

–Field Level Media