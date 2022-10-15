Browns activate cornerback Greedy Williams from injured reserve

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns activated cornerback Greedy Williams from injured reserve on Saturday.

The Browns (2-3) signed linebacker Dakota Allen to the active roster from the practice squad. They also elevated cornerback Herb Miller and wide receiver Chester Rogers from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s home game with the New England Patriots (2-3).

Williams, 24, has not played this season due to a hamstring injury that landed him on IR on Sept. 9. The 2019 second-round pick has two interceptions and 88 tackles in 28 career games (20 starts).

Allen, 26, played 15 snaps on special teams and made one tackle in last weekend’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miller, 24, recovered a muffed punt and returned it 48 yards in Cleveland’s season-opening 26-24 road win against the Carolina Panthers.

Rogers, 28, has returned two punts for 11 yards and three kickoffs for 64 yards in two games this season with the Browns.

–Field Level Media