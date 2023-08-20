Brooks Koepka not among six to qualify for U.S. Ryder Cup team

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Half of the U.S. Ryder Cup team is set, and LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka has not received his invite just yet.

Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele joined Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark as the six players to automatically qualify for the 2023 Ryder Cup team based on ranking points.

Koepka, who stood fifth in those rankings entering this week, slipped to seventh on Sunday. He will need one of Zach Johnson’s six captain’s picks to make the team heading to Rome in late September.

Koepka’s only qualifying points toward the Ryder Cup were earned at the major championships because the PGA of America did not count LIV Golf events toward their rankings. Koepka rocketed to No. 2 in the standings when he won the PGA Championship in May, but he then tied for 17th at the U.S. Open and 64th at The Open Championship.

So, Koepka was idle on Sunday when Homa and Schauffele passed him in the standings thanks to their top-10 finishes at the BMW Championship, the second leg of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

“I told Zach last year I was kissing up to him,” Homa said earlier this week, “but then he also said, ‘Well, I’d like to not have to pick you,’ and I said, ‘Alright, there’s my promise, I’ll try to get an automatic.’ That would be really cool.”

Johnson, a first-time captain, still has some difficult choices to make to round out his roster for the first Ryder Cup of the LIV Golf era.

Koepka is part of an “at-large” group that includes Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas.

–Field Level Media