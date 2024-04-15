Brooklyn Nets make decision on new head coach, set to hire Sacramento Kings assistant

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets just finished up shop on an ugly 32-50 season. It’s a campaign that saw general manager Sean Marks and Co. fire head coach Jacque Vaughn 54 games into the season.

Vaughn was ultimately replaced by Kevin Ollie in an interim role. He led the Nets to an 11-17 record in 28 games to close up shop on the season.

Brooklyn has now apparently made a decision on who will run things from the bench next season. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are set to hire top Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez.

“Nets GM Sean Marks met with dozens of candidates in recent weeks and Fernandez advanced to meet with owner Joe Tsai recently,” report on the Brooklyn Nets set to hire Jordi Fernandez.

Fernandez, 41, has been the Kings’ top assistant under Mike Brown since back in 2022. Prior to that, he served as an assistant for the Denver Nuggets (2016-22) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (2009-13).

In addition to his role as an assistant in the NBA, Fernandez is currently the head coach of the Canadian national team. He’ll lead Canada into the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris later this year.

Fernandez will represent the Nets’ fifth head coach since the start of the 2019-20 season. It’s going to be a tall task to rebuild this roster and make it relevant in the broader NBA.

The Nets are coming off their first non-playoff season since the 2017-18 campaign.