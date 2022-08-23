Brooklyn Nets reportedly close Kyrie Irving trade market, plan to keep 7-time All-Star

Despite all the drama over the last few months, the Brooklyn Nets and mercurial star Kyrie Irving seem to be on the path to reconciliation and reunion.

Another summer of Irving drama seems to be coming to an end in Brooklyn but on a surprisingly positive note. In June, after the seven-time All-Star and the Nets could not agree on a new long-term extension it looked all but guaranteed that Irving would be playing in a different uniform in 2022-2023. And why not? Considering all the games he missed last season from not being vaccinated for COVID and being one of the main reasons why James Harden asked for his escape from New York.

However, as the Nets unofficially put the “for sale” sign on the 30-year-old locker, few suitors came forward. The only team that actually saw Irving as a plus addition to their locker room was the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately for Showtime, they didn’t have the sort of return the Nets were interested in for the frustrating but ultra-talented guard.

Despite the lack of a market, when teammate Kevin Durant doubled down on his trade request and reports claimed that Irving “hated” head coach Steve Nash, it seemed like it would still be a matter of time before Brooklyn shipped off the one-time NBA championship. Well, it looks like relations between the guard and the team have come full circle to where there are a lot of good vibes at Barclays Center now and Irving is expected to be a Net next season.

Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets relationship far improved compared to June

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the news that the months-long Kyrie Irving trade market has closed up shop.

“All-Star Kyrie Irving also opted into his $37 million player option, committed to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn and sources with knowledge of the situation say he has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason. Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources.” Update on Kyrie Irving trade market

It’s pretty stunning that after everything that has gone on in Brooklyn this offseason, the player that fans most wanted to see leave may end up staying while Durant could be in a different uniform next season.

As crazy as it is, the momentum behind a return built over the last two months as the serious lack of interest for Irving pretty much forced the two sides to come to the realization they are stuck with each other for at least one more season.

Kyrie Irving will become a free agent in the summer of 2023.