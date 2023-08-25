Bronny James plans to play despite congenital heart defect

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James who experienced a cardiac arrest last month, plans to return to action for his freshman season at the University of Southern California despite being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

The James family issued an update Friday on Bronny’s condition, citing medical opinions from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where the 18-year-old was hospitalized, as well as Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and the Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

Per the family’s statement, the experts concluded that Bronny James has an “anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.”

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

Bronny James collapsed during a training session at USC on July 24 and wound up hospitalized for three days. His parents, LeBron and Savannah James, publicly thanked the USC medical and athletic staffs for their assistance in treating him.

A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Bronny James is the fifth-ranked player at his position and the No. 22 overall in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite. He was a McDonald’s All-American.

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion, is entering his 21st pro season at age 38. He has said that he hopes to wind up on an NBA team alongside Bronny before retiring.

