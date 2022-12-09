Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) out vs. Chiefs

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sutton sustained a hamstring injury in the Broncos’ 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

The 27-year-old has played in every game this season for Denver (3-9). He has team-leading totals in catches (52) and receiving yards (688), although just one touchdown reception.

Linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring) and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) also been ruled out against Kansas City (9-3).

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder), linebacker Justin Strnad (knee) and guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) are questionable for the game.

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was limited in practice for the third straight day on Friday. He is questionable to play on Sunday.

Toney, 23, has six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in three games with Kansas City after being acquired in a midseason trade with the New York Giants.

Guard Joe Thuney (ankle) also is questionable for Sunday’s game despite participating in full for the third consecutive day in practice.

–Field Level Media