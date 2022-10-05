Broncos’ Russell Wilson, Melvin Gordon set to play Thurs.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Melvin Gordon III are both set to play in Thursday’s night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Gordon (neck) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough after being limited the first two practices of the week. Wilson (shoulder) was listed as limited again Wednesday but did not have a game designation. Gordon also isn’t listed with a game status.

Gordon is RB1 on the Broncos’ depth chart with Javonte Williams out with a season-ending knee injury. Mike Boone is RB2 with Latavius Murray signed to the active roster Tuesday. Murray is not expected to play against the Colts, however.

Gordon has fumbled four times this season, losing two. He has 139 yards and one touchdown on 37 carries. Boone has three carries for 20 yards this season.

The Broncos ruled out OLBs Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and Aaron Patrick (concussion), safety P.J. Locke (concussion) and OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) for the game.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) are listed as questionable.

–Field Level Media